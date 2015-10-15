RBI begins 'corrective action' for IDBI Bank over bad loans
MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has initiated "prompt corrective action" for state-run IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday.
AIZAWL, India Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Thursday the RBI would take a close look at the asset quality of lenders, while calling on them to recognise all bad loans and put assets back to work after talking with company promoters.
The comments are the latest by Rajan pushing lenders to deal with their pile of non-performing assets as the government pushes for increased corporate investments.
Rajan said the RBI was also working with the government to find ways to ensure a fuller transmission of interest rates. The RBI has eased the repo rate by 125 basis points so far this year, including a bigger-than-expected 50 bps cut late last month.
He was addressing a news briefing after the conclusion of the RBI board meeting in the northeastern state of Mizoram.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has initiated "prompt corrective action" for state-run IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday.
NEW DELHI Saudi Aramco will reduce oil supplies to Asia by about 7 million barrels in June, a source said on Tuesday, as the oil giant cuts output as part of global supply pact and trims exports to meet rising domestic demand for power during hot summer months.