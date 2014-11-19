MUMBAI Nov 19 Indian government needs to infuse
as much as 2.4 trillion rupees ($38.78 billion) into state-owned
banks by end-March 2019 to meet different kinds of capital
requirements including Basel III, provisioning for asset
quality, and additional risks, said a central bank Deputy
Governor S.S. Mundra.
Banks should start looking for ways to generate more
internal capital as the leeway to get additional funds from the
government would be limited due to the ongoing fiscal
consolidation process, Mundra said.
"Going ahead, the capital position of the banks, especially
the PSBs (public sector banks), is likely to come under some
strain, both in terms of quantity and quality," he said in a
closed-door speech on Nov. 13 which was published on the central
bank's website on Wednesday.
Indian banks, which have been battling mounting bad loans,
face a huge challenge of not only raising capital to conform to
the Basel III standards, but also several local rules on capital
buffers and additional capital needs for systemically important
banks.
Indian government's holding in state-run banks ranges from
56.26 percent to 88.63 percent, and one of the options to
generate capital is to lower stakes in banks, Mundra said.
According to the Banking Regulation act, government holding in
state-run banks cannot fall below 51 percent.
Mundra also cautioned banks against lending to corporates
with un-hedged foreign currency exposure and added that the
central bank has been trying to curb an increasing tendency of
corporates to "dollarise their debts without adequate
mitigation".
"Our inspection of banks' books has highlighted need for the
banks to have more robust policies for risk mitigation on
account of un-hedged foreign currency exposure of corporate
entities," he said.
($1 = 61.8950 rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Edited
by Anand Basu)