BRIEF-Lypsa Gems & Jewellery to consider issue of bonus shares to shareholders of co
* Says to consider issue of bonus shares to shareholders of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Nov 27 India's central bank has eased norms to fund low-cost housing by permitting banks to extend loans against long-term infrastructure bonds.
The Reserve Bank of India however barred lenders from providing loans against long-term infrastructure bonds issued by other banks.
"Further, such loans should be subject to a ceiling, say, 10 lakh rupees ($16,170) per borrower, and tenure of loan should be within the maturity period of the bonds," the central bank said in a circular.
In July, the RBI had allowed long-term bonds raised by banks for infrastructure lending to be exempted from mandatory reserve requirements. (1 US dollar = 61.8400 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
