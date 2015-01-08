MUMBAI Jan 8 The Reserve Bank of India announced changes for leverage ratio under the Basel III norms for banks, to be implemented from April 1, 2015, the central bank notified on Thursday.

The central bank said it would monitor individual banks against an indicative leverage ratio of 4.5 percent until the final rules prescribed by the Basel Committee by end-2017 are released.

The RBI said banks need to make a disclosure of the leverage ratio and its components on or after April 1, 2015, and the first such disclosure should be made for the June quarter.

