MUMBAI, April 1 India's central bank announced late on Tuesday amendments to regulations on capital adequacy and liquidity for lenders operating in the country, in order to more closely align them with the standards set by Basel III rules.

The Reserve Bank of India said all changes would be applicable from Wednesday.

For full list of amendements see: bit.ly/1NGT2rG

(Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Sunil Nair)