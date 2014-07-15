MUMBAI, July 15 The Reserve Bank of India said
on Tuesday it will allow long-term bonds raised by banks for
infrastructure lending to be exempted from mandatory reserve
requirements, in line with the government's announcement in the
federal budget last week.
The bonds issued by banks, to be aimed at the infrastructure
sector including affordable housing, will be required to have a
minimum tenure of seven years.
The bonds would need to be "plain vanilla", without a call
or put option, and can be issued with a fixed or floating rate
of interest, the RBI said. Bond sales can be done through public
issuance or private placement, the central bank added.
Bonds raised by banks that qualify for reserve exemptions
cannot be sold to other lenders.
Bonds raised with these conditions would be exempt from the
statutory liquidity ratio or cash reserve requirements. They
will also be exempt from priority sector lending targets.
Under current rules, banks must keep a portion of bonds sold
with the RBI as reserves.
RBI's operational details come after Finance Minister Arun
Jaitley unveiled a proposal to exempt bonds for infrastructure
lending from reserve requirements last week at the government's
maiden budget.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)