MUMBAI, July 17 India's central bank on Thursday
issued draft guidelines for those seeking a license to set up a
payments banks or a small bank, as part of its efforts to expand
banking services to more businesses and poor households.
The minimum paid up capital required for both categories of
bank licenses would be 1 billion rupees ($16.62 million) of
which the promoter would have to contribute at least 40 percent
initially, the Reserve Bank of India said.
Payments banks can accept deposits and remittances of funds
but cannot provide loans. Small banks can lend, but have more
limited areas of operations than a full-fledged commercial
lender.
The guidelines are part of the RBI's push to set up smaller
banks that can more easily penetrate into India's hinterland and
increase lending to farmers, small traders and businesses.
"Both, payments banks and small banks are 'niche' or
'differentiated' banks, with the common objective of furthering
financial inclusion," the RBI said in the draft rules.
The RBI in April granted its first two bank licences in a
decade in a country where half the households are still outside
the banking system.
The central bank had said then it would move to grant bank
licences more regularly and would work on a policy for having
"differentiated" bank permits.
Under the guidelines provided on Thursday, mobile phone
carriers, super-market chains, co-operatives, and non-banking
financial companies will be eligible to apply for permits for
setting up payments banks.
Meanwhile, resident individuals with ten years of experience
in banking and finance, companies and societies, non-banking
finance companies and micro-finance institutions will be
eligible for setting up small banks.
Details of the draft rules:bit.ly/UdIhpT
($1 = 60.1800 Indian Rupees)
