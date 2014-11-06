SINGAPORE Nov 6 India's central bank has asked
the government to adopt a key panel's suggestions on
restructuring bank boards, but in a phased manner, said Deputy
Governor R. Gandhi on Thursday, in a bid to make decision-making
transparent and provide greater autonomy, especially for
state-run lenders.
RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan had appointed an external
committee to suggest ways to improve governance at banks,
including state-run lenders in which the government shareholding
is at least 51 percent. The country's government-controlled
banks together hold over 70 percent of market share by loans.
"Recently we appointed a committee. They have come out with
certain recommendations on how (bank) boards should be
structured. We have recommended government to adopt these,"
Gandhi said on the sidelines of an industry event in Singapore.
The panel, headed by a former private bank chief executive,
has proposed that the government lower its stake to below 50
percent, and several other steps including the removal of the
government's nominee from bank boards to make them more
independent.
Gandhi said the recommendations will be implemented over
several phases, and that the first phase will be to "revitalise
the board with proper people" starting with the selection of
chief executives.
"So, it'll be more and more board-directed, board-governed
banks, rather than government-controlled."
