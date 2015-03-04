MUMBAI, March 4 Indian banks hinted they could
cut lending rates as early as next month, after a second
interest rate cut in two months heaped pressure on lenders that
have largely kept rates unchanged, citing weak credit demand and
a lack of liquidity.
On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India lowered its policy
repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.50 percent.
Speaking after the move, RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan said he
was confident the move would persuade banks to reduce their
lending rates this time.
"March is typically a time when banks try and hoard
liquidity, but as we move into the new fiscal year we will see
more transmission of lower interest rates," Rajan said.
After the RBI cut rates in January, only three banks of 45
Indian commercial banks cut lending rates, the result of an
uncompetitive banking sector plagued by bad loans and dominated
by state-owned lenders, as well as underdeveloped capital
markets.
Most, however, moved to cut deposit rates.
Rajan said the RBI was studying whether there were
"institutional constraints" holding banks back from lowering
lending rates.
Banks' failure to pass on lower rates has been a major
headache for the RBI, which has attacked 'lazy' banking.
Banks questioned by Reuters on Wednesday said they remained
cautious, but added they would review rates when the new
financial year begins in April, with several acknowledging
increasing pressure from both businesses and the RBI.
India's largest lender, State Bank of India, said
slowing inflation "will aid banks in their decision making", and
said it would now look at "all evolving circumstances".
"It will be passed on," said Sushil Muhnot, chairman and
managing director at Bank of Maharashtra, adding that lower
official rates would result in lower lending rates.
"Maybe in the beginning of the next financial year. This is
the end of the financial year, so we may not like to tinker with
all the rates, but it will be definitely passed on," he said.
But bankers remained cautious, awaiting a drop in the cost
of funds that will allow them to protect margins.
"My base rate is a function of cost of funds. Unless the
cost of funds comes down, I cannot reduce the base rate," said
CVR Rajendran, chairman and managing director at state-run
Andhra Bank.
India's businesses said they would continue to push a
reduction in borrowing costs that are among the highest in Asia,
encouraged by expectations that the RBI would cut further.
"I think there has to be a cumulative 1 percent rate cut,
then only it will have a meaningful impact on the balance sheet
of business houses," A. Issac George, Chief Financial Officer,
GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd, said.
Three-month wholesale corporate deposit rates, known as
certificate of deposits, have stayed nearly flat
in 8.50-8.75 percent range since January.
Indian banks' credit growth was 10.4 percent year-on-year in
early February, near decade lows, as high costs, among other
factors, deterred businesses and consumers from borrowing,
hampering the government's efforts to revitalise the economy.
(Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and Simon Cameron-Moore)