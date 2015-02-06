BRIEF-ICICI Bank March-qtr profit rises about three-fold
* March quarter net profit 20.25 billion rupees versus net profit of 7.02 billion rupees year ago
Feb 6 Indian banks' loans rose 10.7 percent in the two weeks to Jan. 23 from a year earlier, while deposits grew 11.6 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.
Outstanding loans rose 27.9 billion rupees ($452.2 million) to 63.94 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Jan. 23. Non-food credit rose 90.2 billion rupees to 62.91 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 62.3 billion rupees to 1.03 trillion rupees.
Bank deposits fell 150.5 billion rupees to 84.01 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Jan. 23. ($1 = 61.6950 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* March quarter net profit 20.25 billion rupees versus net profit of 7.02 billion rupees year ago
May 3 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE831R14561 ADITYA BIRLA HOUSING 90D 4-May-17 99.9824 6.4210 3 225 99.9825 6