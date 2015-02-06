Feb 6 Indian banks' loans rose 10.7 percent in the two weeks to Jan. 23 from a year earlier, while deposits grew 11.6 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 27.9 billion rupees ($452.2 million) to 63.94 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Jan. 23. Non-food credit rose 90.2 billion rupees to 62.91 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 62.3 billion rupees to 1.03 trillion rupees.

Bank deposits fell 150.5 billion rupees to 84.01 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Jan. 23. ($1 = 61.6950 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)