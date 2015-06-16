The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seal is pictured on a gate outside the RBI headquarters in Mumbai July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

MUMBAI A Basel committee has assessed Indian banks' liquidity coverage ratio requirements as 'largely compliant' with the minimum prescribed standards, the Reserve Bank of India said in a circular on Tuesday.

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision has published the assessment reports on its website on the implementation of liquidity coverage ratio and other risk-based capital framework for its member countries.

Liquidity coverage ratio is one of the new capital measures under Basel III which require banks to maintain highly-liquid assets to meet any short-term outflow.

