MUMBAI, June 23 Indian banks must make available information required by a government-appointed special investigation team, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday, referring to a panel appointed by the government to unearth "black money".

India's newly elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi appointed the team headed by Justice M.B. Shah after the first cabinet meeting last month. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury, Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)