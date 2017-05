Oct 23 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI accepts 53 bids for 19.93 bln rupees out of 95 bids for 47.73 bln rupees received at 2023 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 71.14 pct on 15 bids at 2023 bond auction * RBI accepts 111 bids for 69.91 bln rupees out of 163 bids for 147.15 bln rupees received at 2030 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 72.69 pct on 12 bids at 2030 bond auction * RBI accepts 71 bids for 29.99 bln rupees out of 116 bids for 74.29 bln rupees received at 2034 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 79.42 pct on 3 bids at 2034 bond auction * RBI accepts 40 bids for 19.98 bln rupees out of 129 bids for 89.73 bln rupees received at 2044 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 42.67 pct on 3 bids at 2044 bond auction * RBI accepts 33 bids for 9.96 bln rupees out of 117 bids for 64.54 bln rupees received at new 40 year gs maturing on oct 26, 2055 sale * RBI says partial allotment of 4.08 pct on 10 bids at new 40 year gs maturing on oct 26, 2055 auction

Source Text: bit.ly/1LKmKtk (Bengaluru newsroom)