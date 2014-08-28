Aug 28 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI accepts 35 bids for 19.98 billion rupees out of 111 bids for 66.51 billion rupees received at 2020 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 52.47 percent on 6 bids at 2020 bond auction

* RBI accepts 84 bids for 60 billion rupees out of 247 bids for 194.77 billion rupees received at 2024 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 26.25 percent on 18 bids at 2024 bond auction

* RBI accepts 7 bids for 19.99 billion rupees out of 72 bids for 48.58 billion rupees received at 2032 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 87.7 percent on 1 bid at 2032 bond auction

* RBI accepts 39 bids for 20 billion rupees out of 87 bids for 52.02 billion rupees received at 2043 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 82.39 percent on 2 bids at 2043 bond auction (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)