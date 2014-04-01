US STOCKS-Nasdaq breaches 6,000 as earnings boost shares; U.S. tax code proposal eyed
* Nasdaq takes 17 years to climb 1,000 points post Y2K bubble
April 1 The Reserve Bank of India: * India to sell 160 billion rupees of bonds on April 4 * India to sell 70 billion rupees of 8.28 percent 2027 bonds, 40 billion rupees of 8.35 percent 2022 bonds * India to sell 30 billion rupees of 9.23 percent 2043 bonds, 20 billion rupees of 9.20 percent 2030 bonds
* Nasdaq takes 17 years to climb 1,000 points post Y2K bubble
* Indexes up: Dow 1.14 pct, S&P 0.55 pct, Nasdaq 0.67 pct (Updates to early afternoon)