April 1 The Reserve Bank of India: * India to sell 160 billion rupees of bonds on April 4 * India to sell 70 billion rupees of 8.28 percent 2027 bonds, 40 billion rupees of 8.35 percent 2022 bonds * India to sell 30 billion rupees of 9.23 percent 2043 bonds, 20 billion rupees of 9.20 percent 2030 bonds