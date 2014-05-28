GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro jumps, shares rally on French election relief
* Macron wins first round in French election, far ahead in polls
May 28 (Reuters) -
* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 1 billion rupees for 2022 bonds
* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 1.75 billion rupees for new 14 year security
* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 500 million rupees for 2030 bonds
* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 750 million rupees for 2043 bonds For details:
* Macron wins first round in French election, far ahead in polls
NEW YORK, April 23 U.S. stock index futures rose sharply on Sunday on relief that centrist Emmanuel Macron took the first round of voting in the French presidential election, reducing the prospect of an anti-establishment market shock.