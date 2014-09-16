Sept 16 The Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI says buys back 127.61 bln rupees of bonds against 200
bln rupees notified
* Cut-off price for 7.32 pct 2014 bond 100.00 rupees;
accepts 41.95 bln rupees, got 99.57 bln rupees of offers
* Cut off price for 7.56 pct 2014 bond 100 rupees, accepts
41.84 bln rupees, got 141.38 bln rupees of offers
* Cut-off price for 6.49 pct 2015 bond 98.59 rupees, accepts
23.70 bln rupees, got 162.47 bln rupees of offers
* Cut-off price for 7.17 pct 2015 bond 99.18 rupees, accepts
10.02 bln rupees, got 128.52 bln rupees of offers
* Cut-off price for 7.38 pct 2015 (conv) bond 99.15 rupees,
accepts 10.11 bln rupees, got 168.59 bln rupees of offers
* Weighted average price for 7.32 pct 2014 bond 99.98 rupees
* Weighted average price for 7.56 pct 2014 bond 99.98 rupees
* Weighted average price for 6.49 pct 2015 bond 98.52 rupees
* Weighted average price for 7.17 pct 2015 bond 98.97 rupees
* Weighted average price for 7.38 pct 2015 (conv) bond 98.87
rupees
* RBI says gets offers worth 700.53 bln rupees at bond
buyback auction
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury, Gaurav Pai and Abhishek
Vishnoi)