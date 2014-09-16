Sept 16 The Reserve Bank of India: * RBI says buys back 127.61 bln rupees of bonds against 200 bln rupees notified * Cut-off price for 7.32 pct 2014 bond 100.00 rupees; accepts 41.95 bln rupees, got 99.57 bln rupees of offers * Cut off price for 7.56 pct 2014 bond 100 rupees, accepts 41.84 bln rupees, got 141.38 bln rupees of offers * Cut-off price for 6.49 pct 2015 bond 98.59 rupees, accepts 23.70 bln rupees, got 162.47 bln rupees of offers * Cut-off price for 7.17 pct 2015 bond 99.18 rupees, accepts 10.02 bln rupees, got 128.52 bln rupees of offers * Cut-off price for 7.38 pct 2015 (conv) bond 99.15 rupees, accepts 10.11 bln rupees, got 168.59 bln rupees of offers * Weighted average price for 7.32 pct 2014 bond 99.98 rupees * Weighted average price for 7.56 pct 2014 bond 99.98 rupees * Weighted average price for 6.49 pct 2015 bond 98.52 rupees * Weighted average price for 7.17 pct 2015 bond 98.97 rupees * Weighted average price for 7.38 pct 2015 (conv) bond 98.87 rupees * RBI says gets offers worth 700.53 bln rupees at bond buyback auction (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury, Gaurav Pai and Abhishek Vishnoi)