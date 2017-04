* India cbank raises 160 billion rupees at bond auction

* Off price for 8.35 percent 2022 bond at 96.80 rupees, yield at 8.9160 percent; fully sold

* Off price for 8.28 percent 2027 bond at 93.71 rupees, yield at 9.1003 percent; fully sold

* Off price for 9.20 percent 2030 bond at 101.34 rupees, yield at 9.0399 percent; fully sold

* Off price for 9.23 percent 2043 bond at 101.53 rupees, yield at 9.0784 percent; fully sold For a Reuters poll on the auction, see: