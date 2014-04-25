(Repeats to attach to corrected alerts)

April 25 The Reserve Bank of India:

* Sells 160 billion rupees of bonds

* Cut-off price for 8.83 percent 2023 bond at 99.92 rupees, yield at 8.8406 percent; fully sold

* Cut-off price for 7.80 percent 2020 bond at 94.80 rupees, yield at 8.9359 percent; fully sold

* Cut-off price for 8.32 percent 2032 bond at 93.19 rupees, yield at 9.0884 percent; fully sold

* Cut-off price for 8.30 percent 2042 bond at 91.69 rupees, yield at 9.1195 percent; fully sold

