US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Aug 31 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India to sell 140 bln rupees of bonds on september 4 -cbank * India to sell 20 bln rupees of 7.35 pct 2024 bonds -cbank * India to sell 60 bln rupees of 7.88 pct 2030 bonds -cbank * India to sell 30 bln rupees of 7.95 pct 2032 bonds -cbank * India to sell 30 bln rupees of 8.17 pct 2044 bonds -cbank * India to sell bonds via multiple price method - cbank
Source Text: bit.ly/1NIA1ro (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)