Jan 21 Reserve Bank of India:

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0029 rupee per 100 rupees for 2023 bonds * India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0034 rupee per 100 rupees for 2026 bonds * India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0097 rupee per 100 rupees for 2034 bonds * India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0279 rupee per 100 rupees for 2055 bonds

Source text: (bit.ly/1ZNZRkA)

(Bengaluru newsroom)