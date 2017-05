* RBI ACCEPTS 24 BIDS FOR 19.94 BLN RUPEES OUT OF 128 BIDS FOR 94.29 BLN RUPEES RECEIVED AT 2024 BOND SALE * RBI SAYS PARTIAL ALLOTMENT OF 84.85 PCT ON 10 BIDS AT 2024 BOND AUCTION * RBI ACCEPTS 88 BIDS FOR 59.91 BLN RUPEES OUT OF 201 BIDS FOR 189.59 BLN RUPEES RECEIVED AT 2030 BOND SALE * RBI SAYS PARTIAL ALLOTMENT OF 9.43 PCT ON 25 BIDS AT 2030 BOND AUCTION * RBI ACCEPTS 44 BIDS FOR 29.92 BLN RUPEES OUT OF 130 BIDS FOR 97.52 BLN RUPEES RECEIVED AT 2033 BOND SALE * RBI SAYS PARTIAL ALLOTMENT OF 48.08 PCT ON 2 BIDS AT 2033 BOND AUCTION * RBI ACCEPTS 56 BIDS FOR 29.98 BLN RUPEES OUT OF 145 BIDS FOR 78.24 BLN RUPEES RECEIVED AT 2045 BOND SALE * RBI SAYS PARTIAL ALLOTMENT OF 36.37 PCT ON 1 BID AT 2045 BOND AUCTION