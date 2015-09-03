Sept 3 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India cbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0016 rupee/s per 100 rupees for 2030 bonds * India cbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0027 rupee/s per 100 rupees for 2032 bonds * India cbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0029 rupee/s per 100 rupees for 2044 bonds * India cbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0015 rupee/s per 100 rupees for 2024 bonds

Source Text: bit.ly/1JPiCGx (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )