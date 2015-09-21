Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
Sept 21 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India to sell 140 bln rupees of bonds on Sept. 24 - cenbank * India to sell 20 bln rupees of 7.35 pct 2024 bonds - cenbank * India to sell 60 bln rupees of 7.88 pct 2030 bonds - cenbank * India to sell 30 bln rupees of 8.24 pct 2033 bonds - cenbank * India to sell 30 bln rupees of 8.13 pct 2045 bonds - cenbank
Source text: bit.ly/1Fpgqdc (Bengaluru newsroom)
May 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.22 pct (Updates to afternoon)