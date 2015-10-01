Oct 1 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI accepts 8 bids for 19.84 bln rupees out of 122 bids for 78.95 bln rupees received at 2024 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 87.13 pct on 1 bid at 2024 bond auction * RBI accepts 87 bids for 69.88 bln rupees out of 196 bids for 174.23 bln rupees received at 2030 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 77.94 pct on 24 bids at 2030 bond auction * RBI accepts 48 bids for 29.95 bln rupees out of 114 bids for 106.03 bln rupees received at 2033 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 61.05 pct on 3 bids at 2033 bond auction * RBI accepts 50 bids for 29.96 bln rupees out of 166 bids for 102.82 bln rupees received at 2045 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 61.4 pct on 6 bids at 2045 bond auction

Source Text: bit.ly/1LS19Ty (Bengaluru newsroom; )