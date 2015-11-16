* INDIA TO SELL 150 BLN RUPEES OF BONDS ON NOV. 20 - RBI * INDIA TO SELL 20 BLN RUPEES OF 7.35 PCT 2024 BONDS - RBI * INDIA TO SELL 70 BLN RUPEES OF 7.88 PCT 2030 BONDS - RBI * INDIA TO SELL 30 BLN RUPEES OF 8.24 PCT 2033 BONDS - RBI * INDIA TO SELL 30 BLN RUPEES OF 8.13 PCT 2045 BONDS - RBI * INDIA TO SELL BONDS VIA MULTIPLE PRICE METHOD - RBI