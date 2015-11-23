BRIEF-Williamson Financial Services gets members' nod for borrowing up to 5 bln rupees
* Gets members' nod for borrowing up to 5 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 23 The Reserve Bank of India: * INDIA TO SELL 20 BLN RUPEES OF 7.68 PCT 2023 BONDS - RBI * INDIA TO SELL 70 BLN RUPEES OF 7.72 PCT 2025 BONDS - RBI * INDIA TO SELL 30 BLN RUPEES OF 7.73 PCT 2034 BONDS - RBI * INDIA TO SELL 20 BLN RUPEES OF 8.17 PCT 2044 BONDS - RBI * INDIA TO SELL 10 BLN RUPEES OF 7.72 PCT 2055 BONDS - RBI * INDIA TO SELL BONDS VIA MULTIPLE PRICE METHOD - RBI
MUMBAI, May 11 New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said on Thursday the U.S. central bank will normalise its balance sheet in a "very careful way", while leaving "sufficient" excess reserves in the financial system.