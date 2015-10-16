Oct 16 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI accepts 60 bids for 19.86 bln rupees out of 112 bids for 50.74 bln rupees received at 2024 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 9.91 pct on 12 bids at 2024 bond auction * RBI accepts 88 bids for 69.68 bln rupees out of 182 bids for 225.80 bln rupees received at new gs maturing on march 20, 2029 sale * RBI says partial allotment of 49.34 pct on 37 bids at new gs maturing on march 20, 2029 auction * RBI accepts 36 bids for 29.93 bln rupees out of 126 bids for 110.60 bln rupees received at 2033 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 13.15 pct on 6 bids at 2033 bond auction * RBI accepts 40 bids for 29.98 bln rupees out of 143 bids for 89.96 bln rupees received at 2045 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 55.9 pct on 4 bids at 2045 bond auction

Source Text: bit.ly/1jsf7AL (Bengaluru newsroom; )