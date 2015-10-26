ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credits stable; new issues active
HONG KONG, May 11 (IFR) - Asian credits were stable on Thursday in the absence of major events. New issues were active with three issuers marketing new US dollar notes.
Oct 26 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India to sell 150 bln rupees of bonds on October 30 * India to sell 20 bln rupees of 7.35 pct 2024 bonds -cenbank * India to sell 70 bln rupees of 7.72 pct 2025 bonds -cenbank * India to sell 30 bln rupees of 8.24 pct 2033 bonds -cenbank * India to sell 30 bln rupees of 8.13 pct 2045 bonds -cenbank * India to sell bonds via multiple price method - cenbank
* Says gets order worth INR 870 million for supply of signaling cables by central railways Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: