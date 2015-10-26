Oct 26 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India to sell 150 bln rupees of bonds on October 30 * India to sell 20 bln rupees of 7.35 pct 2024 bonds -cenbank * India to sell 70 bln rupees of 7.72 pct 2025 bonds -cenbank * India to sell 30 bln rupees of 8.24 pct 2033 bonds -cenbank * India to sell 30 bln rupees of 8.13 pct 2045 bonds -cenbank * India to sell bonds via multiple price method - cenbank

