Nov 2 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI: Government of India announce the sale of five dated securities for 150 bln rupees on November 06 * India to sell 20 bln rupees of 7.68 pct 2023 bonds -cenbank * India to sell 70 bln rupees of 7.59 pct 2029 bonds -cenbank * India to sell 30 bln rupees of 7.73 pct 2034 bonds -cenbank * India to sell 20 bln rupees of 8.17 pct 2044 bonds -cenbank * India to sell 10 bln rupees of 7.72 pct 2055 bonds -cenbank * India to sell bonds via multiple price method - RBI

Source Text: bit.ly/1ixFqnw (Bengaluru newsroom; )