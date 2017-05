Nov 6 * RBI accepts 2 bids for 19.91 bln rupees out of 126 bids for 86.70 bln rupees received at 2023 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 98.31 pct on 1 bid at 2023 bond auction * RBI accepts 76 bids for 69.91 bln rupees out of 194 bids for 176.77 bln rupees received at 2029 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 8.4 pct on 13 bids at 2029 bond auction * RBI accepts 89 bids for 29.87 bln rupees out of 104 bids for 49.75 bln rupees received at 2034 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 12.44 pct on 4 bids at 2034 bond auction * RBI accepts 2 bids for 19.97 bln rupees out of 97 bids for 55.52 bln rupees received at 2044 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 99.7 pct on 1 bid at 2044 bond auction * RBI accepts 2 bids for 10 bln rupees out of 88 bids for 35.37 bln rupees received at 2055 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 0 pct on 0 bids at 2055 bond auction