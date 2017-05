* RBI ACCEPTS 62 BIDS FOR 19.90 BLN RUPEES OUT OF 120 BIDS FOR 45.53 BLN RUPEES RECEIVED AT 2024 BOND SALE * RBI SAYS PARTIAL ALLOTMENT OF 62.51 PCT ON 12 BIDS AT 2024 BOND AUCTION * RBI ACCEPTS 67 BIDS FOR 69.70 BLN RUPEES OUT OF 224 BIDS FOR 182.23 BLN RUPEES RECEIVED AT 2030 BOND SALE * RBI SAYS PARTIAL ALLOTMENT OF 82.32 PCT ON 23 BIDS AT 2030 BOND AUCTION * RBI ACCEPTS 45 BIDS FOR 29.70 BLN RUPEES OUT OF 100 BIDS FOR 69.85 BLN RUPEES RECEIVED AT 2033 BOND SALE * RBI SAYS PARTIAL ALLOTMENT OF 36.97 PCT ON 3 BIDS AT 2033 BOND AUCTION * RBI ACCEPTS 48 BIDS FOR 29.96 BLN RUPEES OUT OF 97 BIDS FOR 66.26 BLN RUPEES RECEIVED AT 2045 BOND SALE * RBI SAYS PARTIAL ALLOTMENT OF 69.94 PCT ON 7 BIDS AT 2045 BOND AUCTION