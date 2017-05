Dec 11 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI: cut-off price for 7.68 pct 2023 bond at 99.43 rupees, yield at 7.7769 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 8.17 pct 2044 bond at 101.79 rupees, yield at 8.0097 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 7.72 pct 2055 bond at 98.65 rupees, yield at 7.8297 pct; fully sold * RBI: devolves 20.62 bln rupees of 7.72 pct 2025 bond * RBI: devolves 7.11 bln rupees of 7.73 pct 2034 bond * RBI: cut-off price for 7.72 pct 2025 bond at 99.37 rupees, yield at 7.8145 pct RBI: cut-off price for 7.73 pct 2034 bond at 97.23 rupees, yield at 8. 0149 pct

Source text: (bit.ly/1lTEsnG) (Bengaluru newsroom)