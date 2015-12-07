Dec 7 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India to sell 20 bln rupees of 7.68 pct 2023 bonds -cenbank * India to sell 70 bln rupees of 7.72 pct 2025 bonds -cenbank * India to sell 30 bln rupees of 7.73 pct 2034 bonds -cenbank * India to sell 20 bln rupees of 7.72 pct 2055 bonds - RBI * India to sell 10 bln rupees of 8.17 pct 2044 bonds -cenbank * India to sell bonds via multiple price method - RBI

Source text: bit.ly/1QanWMV (Bengaluru newsroom)