BRIEF-India's Tata Communications March-qtr loss widens
* March quarter consol total income from operations 43.95 billion rupees
Dec 18 Central Bank of Sri Lanka:
* Sri Lanka 60-month t-bond yield 9.56 pct at auction - central bank * Sri Lanka 173-month t-bond yield 11.00 pct at auction - central bank * Sri Lanka 231-month t-bond yield 11.45 pct at auction - central bank
Source text: bit.ly/1lVRX6S (Bengaluru newsroom)
May 4 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE556F14EM2 SIDBI 64D 5-May-17 99.9831 6.1695 2 345 99.9831 6