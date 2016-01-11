(Changes headline to mention overall amount)

Jan 11 Reserve Bank of India: * India to sell 20 bln rupees of 7.35 pct 2024 bonds - RBI * India to sell 60 bln rupees of 7.59 pct 2029 bonds - RBI * India to sell 30 bln rupees of 8.24 pct 2033 bonds - RBI * India to sell 30 bln rupees of 8.13 pct 2045 bonds - RBI * India to sell bonds via multiple price method - RBI

Source text: (bit.ly/1Odw6RA) (Bengaluru newsroom)