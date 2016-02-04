Trump turmoil drags European shares into worst day in 8 months
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
Feb 4 Reserve Bank of India:
* India buys back 166.50 bln rupees of bonds vs 200 bln rupees notified - cenbank * India buys back 5.35 bln rupees of 10.71 pct 2016 bond at 100.60 rupees cut-off price - cenbank * India buys back 81.86 bln rupees of 7.59 pct 2016 bond at 100 rupees cut-off price - cenbank * India buys back 79.29 bln rupees of 7.02 pct 2016 bond at 99.88 rupees cut-off price - cenbank
Source text: bit.ly/1PW5sAA (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
* Indexes down: Dow 1.24 pct, S&P 1.12 pct, Nasdaq 1.61 pct (Updates to early afternoon)