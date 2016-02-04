Feb 4 Reserve Bank of India:

* India buys back 166.50 bln rupees of bonds vs 200 bln rupees notified - cenbank * India buys back 5.35 bln rupees of 10.71 pct 2016 bond at 100.60 rupees cut-off price - cenbank * India buys back 81.86 bln rupees of 7.59 pct 2016 bond at 100 rupees cut-off price - cenbank * India buys back 79.29 bln rupees of 7.02 pct 2016 bond at 99.88 rupees cut-off price - cenbank

Source text: bit.ly/1PW5sAA (Bengaluru newsroom)