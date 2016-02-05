Feb 5 Central Bank of Sri Lanka:

* Sri Lanka 171-month t-bond yield 11.66 pct at auction - central bank * Sri Lanka 299-month t-bond yield 12.15 pct at auction - central bank * Sri Lanka did not accept any bids at 58-month t-bond auction - central bank

Source text: bit.ly/1X7zVv6 (Bengaluru newsroom)