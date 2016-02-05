Feb 5 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI: cut-off price for 7.68 pct 2023 bond at 99.46 rupees, yield at 7.7705 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 7.59 pct 2026 bond at 99.22 rupees, yield at 7.7025 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 7.73 pct 2034 bond at 95.61 rupees, yield at 8.1893 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 8.17 pct 2044 bond at 98.94 rupees, yield at 8.2653 pct; fully sold

