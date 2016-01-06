Jan 6 Reserve Bank of India:

* India cenbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 480 mln rupees for 2023 bonds * India cenbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 1.91 bln rupees for new GS 2026 * India cenbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 480 mln rupees for 2034 bonds * India cenbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 480 mln rupees for 2055 bonds

Source text: (bit.ly/1VHGGTM) (Bengaluru newsroom)