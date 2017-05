Jan 8 Reserve Bank of India: * RBI accepts 45 bids for 19.93 bln rupees out of 140 bids for 87.96 bln rupees received at 2023 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 13.54 pct on 12 bids at 2023 bond auction * RBI accepts 110 bids for 79.52 bln rupees out of 220 bids for 288.37 bln rupees received at new GS 2026 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 19.81 pct on 49 bids at new GS 2026 bond auction * RBI accepts 2 bids for 19.83 bln rupees out of 182 bids for 85.29 bln rupees received at 2034 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 98.3 pct on 1 bid at 2034 bond auction * RBI accepts 2 bids for 20 bln rupees out of 51 bids for 51.43 bln rupees received at 2055 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 97.56 pct on 2 bids at 2055 bond auction