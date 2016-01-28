BRIEF-India's Surana Solar March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 2.3 million rupees versus profit6.5 million rupees year ago
Jan 28 Reserve Bank of India:
* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0044 rupee per 100 rupees for 2024 bonds * India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0124 rupee per 100 rupees for 2029 bonds * India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0597 rupee per 100 rupees for 2033 bonds * India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0640 rupee per 100 rupees for 2045 bonds
* Profit in march quarter last year was 245.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 953.1 million rupees