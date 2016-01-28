Jan 28 Reserve Bank of India:

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0044 rupee per 100 rupees for 2024 bonds * India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0124 rupee per 100 rupees for 2029 bonds * India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0597 rupee per 100 rupees for 2033 bonds * India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0640 rupee per 100 rupees for 2045 bonds

Source text: (bit.ly/1Qub2qU) (Bengaluru newsroom)