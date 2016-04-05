April 5 Reserve Bank of India:

* Indian states to borrow 550 bln rupees to 600 bln rupees via bonds from market during April-June 2016 - cenbank * Indian states to borrow 85 bln rupees to 95 bln rupees via bonds on April 18 - cenbank

