BUZZ-Taro Pharmaceutical: Shares down after Q4 revenue miss
** Generic drug maker's shares fall as much as 5.9 pct to $105.70; biggest intraday pct drop in more than 5 months
June 6 Reserve Bank of India
* India to sell 150 bln rupees of bonds on June 10 - cenbank
* India to sell 80 bln rupees of 7.59 pct 2029 bonds -cenbank
* India to sell 20 bln rupees of 8.17 pct 2044 bonds -cenbank
* India to sell 30 bln rupees of 7.80 pct 2021 bonds -cenbank
* India to sell 20 bln rupees of 7.50 pct 2034 bonds -cenbank
* India to sell bonds via multiple price method - cenbank
Source text: (bit.ly/1U3NmvH) (Bengaluru newsroom)
** Generic drug maker's shares fall as much as 5.9 pct to $105.70; biggest intraday pct drop in more than 5 months
May 23 U.S. stocks were slightly higher on Tuesday ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's first full budget plan that is aimed at slashing government spending and trimming the deficit.