BRIEF-India's National Steel & Agro Industries March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 66.5 million rupees versus 204.2 million rupees year ago
April 7 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI says partial allotment of 99.71 pct on 1 bid at 2023 bond auction
* RBI says partial allotment of 14.95 pct on 18 bids at 2026 bond auction
* RBI says partial allotment of 74.12 pct on 1 bid at 2034 bond auction
* RBI accepts 1 bids for 19.99 bln rupees out of 108 bids for 73.89 bln rupees received at 2045 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 99.9 pct on 1 bid at 2045 bond auction
* RBI accepts 1 bid for 29.91 bln rupees out of 167 bids for 177.76 bln rupees received at 2023 bond sale
* RBI accepts 93 bids for 79.91 bln rupees out of 186 bids for 193.81 bln rupees received at 2026 bond sale
* RBI accepts 2 bids for 19.82 bln rupees out of 129 bids for 97.17 bln rupees received at 2034 bond sale
Source text - (bit.ly/20a0YaM) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter consol profit 16 million rupees versus profit 32.1 million rupees year ago