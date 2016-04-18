REFILE-US STOCKS-Wall St gains as defense, tech stocks rise
May 22 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, boosted by technology shares and by defense companies, which rose after the United States and Saudi Arabia signed a multi-billion dollar arms deal.
April 18 Reserve Bank of India:
* India to sell 30 bln rupees of 7.68 pct 2023 bonds - cenbank
* India to sell 80 bln rupees of 7.59 pct 2026 bonds - cenbank
* India to sell 20 bln rupees of 7.73 pct 2034 bonds - cenbank
* India to sell 20 bln rupees of 8.13 pct 2045 bonds - cenbank
* India to sell bonds via multiple price method - cenbank
Source text - (bit.ly/1SNsZiy) (Bengaluru newsroom)
May 22 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, boosted by technology shares and by defense companies, which rose after the United States and Saudi Arabia signed a multi-billion dollar arms deal.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.48 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct (Updates to early afternoon)