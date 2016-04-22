April 22 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI accepts 67 bids for 79.94 bln rupees out of 238 bids for 254.86 bln rupees received at 2026 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 24.39 pct on 23 bids at 2026 bond auction

* RBI accepts 22 bids for 29.97 bln rupees out of 145 bids for 119.31 bln rupees received at 2023 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 96.53 pct on 9 bids at 2023 bond auction

* RBI accepts 13 bids for 19.72 bln rupees out of 122 bids for 69.82 bln rupees received at 2034 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 78.95 pct on 4 bids at 2034 bond auction

* RBI accepts 14 bids for 19.94 bln rupees out of 112 bids for 71.96 bln rupees received at 2045 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 88.07 pct on 2 bids at 2045 bond auction

Source text - (bit.ly/1SgaJCy) (Bengaluru newsroom)