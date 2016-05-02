BRIEF-Emami Paper Mills recommends dividend of 1.20 rupees/shr
* Recommended dividend of 1.20 rupees per share Source text:http://bit.ly/2qnq90I Further company coverage:
May 2 Reserve Bank of India:
* India to sell 30 bln rupees of 7.35 pct 2024 bonds - cenbank * India to sell 20 bln rupees of 7.73 pct 2034 bonds - cenbank * India to sell 80 bln rupees of New GS 2030 bonds - cenbank * India to sell 20 bln rupees of 8.13 pct 2045 bonds - cenbank
* Says all equity shares which E.I.D.- Parry (India) Ltd holds in Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd shall stand cancelled Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: