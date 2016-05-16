May 16 Reserve Bank of India:

* India to sell 150 bln rupees of bonds on May 20 - cenbank * India to sell 30 bln rupees of 7.80 pct 2021 bonds - cenbank * India to sell 80 bln rupees of 7.59 pct 2029 bonds - cenbank * India to sell 20 bln rupees of 7.73 pct 2034 bonds - cenbank * India to sell 20 bln rupees of 8.13 pct 2045 bonds - cenbank * India to sell bonds via Multiple Price method - cenbank

