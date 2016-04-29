April 29 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI accepts 21 bids for 29.87 bln rupees out of 128 bids for 126.17 bln rupees received at 2021 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 66.14 pct on 5 bids at 2021 bond auction

* RBI accepts 7 bids for 79.78 bln rupees out of 243 bids for 281.55 bln rupees received at 2029 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 98.33 pct on 3 bids at 2029 bond auction

* RBI accepts 4 bids for 19.88 bln rupees out of 82 bids for 56.98 bln rupees received at 2034 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 92.82 pct on 1 bid at 2034 bond auction

* RBI accepts 18 bids for 19.98 bln rupees out of 56 bids for 47.99 bln rupees received at 2055 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 74.15 pct on 1 bid at 2055 bond auction

Source text - (bit.ly/1SCOLpV) (Bengaluru newsroom)